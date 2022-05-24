Africa
01:45
Building in Lagos collapses leaving eight dead, more feared missing.
World
05:20
Famine threatens war-weakened Burkina Faso
World
03:27
Military responds to severe South African floods
'Everything is gone': South Africa's flood victims search for shelter as death toll exceeds 300
World
02:11
Madagascans struggle through long drought
World
03:45
At 98, this primary school student is inspiring a younger generation
World
02:04
Meet Sudan's female doctor risking it all on the frontlines
World
02:14
Nigerian floating slum braces for more climate fallout
Climate change
WHO says wild polio remains a 'risk' for the world as Africa's first case in five years detected
Africa
