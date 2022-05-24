Africa

01:45

Building in Lagos collapses leaving eight dead, more feared missing.

World

05:20

Famine threatens war-weakened Burkina Faso

World

03:27

Military responds to severe South African floods

'Everything is gone': South Africa's flood victims search for shelter as death toll exceeds 300

World

Tigray receives aid for first time in six months with locals 'on edge of starvation'

World

02:11

Madagascans struggle through long drought

World

03:45

At 98, this primary school student is inspiring a younger generation

World

02:04

Meet Sudan's female doctor risking it all on the frontlines

World

02:14

Nigerian floating slum braces for more climate fallout

Climate change

Prized African artefacts exhibited in Benin after treasures returned by France

Arts

'Pack your bags and come': Australia set to welcome travellers on 56 flights over 24 hours

Australia

WHO says wild polio remains a 'risk' for the world as Africa's first case in five years detected

Africa

