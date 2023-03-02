Dateline returns for 2023 with an investigation inside a controversial church some call a 'cult'

Dateline returns to SBS on March 7, 2023.





You can watch the new season on SBS at 9.30pm or stream via SBS On Demand.





The Dateline team travel across the globe to bring you a world of daring stories, exploring international issues that deepen our understanding of those around us. This year, our line-up features stories from Japan, Jamaica, Türkiye, Denmark and more.



The Church and the Assassin - Tuesday, 7 March

Kumi Taguchi goes inside the world of a controversial church some call a ‘cult’. This Church is under investigation for its role in Japanese politics since the assassination of Prime Minister Abe.



Jinae was married at one of the Unification Church's mass weddings.

Breaking Up with Britain - Tuesday, 14 March

Ahead of King Charles’ coronation, Dateline reporter Darren Mara heads to Jamaica, where the country is confronting a history of colonisation and considering whether it’s time to cut ties with the crown.



Reporter Darren Mara in Jamaica.

Welcome Back to Syria - Tuesday, 21 March

The Awad sisters fled Syria 10 years ago as children, now they could be sent back. Dateline investigates whether Denmark’s deportation programs are a death sentence for thousands of Syrians.



The Awad sisters are facing deportation in Denmark.

Miracle Birth - Tuesday, 28 March

Dateline follows France’s first uterus transplant. Deborah was told she would never carry her own child but a medical breakthrough made it possible for her own mother to donate her womb.



Deborah gave birth after being the recipient of France's first successful uterus transplant.

Scotland’s Airbnb Crackdown - Tuesday, 4 April

Holiday rental apps like Airbnb are accused of causing residential rental costs to soar. Dateline travels to Scotland with some of the harshest policies against short term lets in the world.

