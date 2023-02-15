Russia has been accused of plotting a coup in Ukraine's neighbour, Moldova. Is it Vladimir Putin's next target?

The tiny country of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has accused Russia of trying to overthrow its leadership.





On Monday, Moldova’s president said Russia planned to use foreign saboteurs to launch a coup, stop Moldova joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine.





President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova”.





She has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow’s intentions toward the former Soviet republic and the presence of Russian troops in the Transnistria region, a post-Soviet 'frozen conflict' zone.



A map showing Moldova's proximity to Russia. She said the plan involved citizens of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia entering Moldova to try to spark protests in an attempt to "change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation."





"The Kremlin's attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country," President Sandu told a media briefing.



President Sandu’s comments came days after Moldova’s prime minister resigned amid economic and political turmoil.





Russia's foreign ministry has rejected the claims by Moldova’s president that Moscow is plotting to destabilise the situation in the former Soviet republic.





"Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



Chisinau is the capital city of the Republic of Moldova Source: iStockphoto / Calin Stan/Getty Images A day after accusing Russia of plotting to bring down its government, Moldova briefly closed its airspace to investigate reports of a balloon-like object in the sky.





Once authorities had established there was no threat to the safety of citizens, it cancelled the closure an hour and 22 minutes later.





On Tuesday, the government barred fans from attending an upcoming home football match against a Serbian team. No reason was given, but Moldova’s president had earlier warned that saboteurs from Serbia could be part of the alleged Kremlin plot to overthrow the government.



Safety concerns

The neighbouring countries of Ukraine and Moldova share much in common.





Both declared independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991 and both have applied for European Union membership.





But unlike Ukraine, Moldova does not seek to be a part of NATO, though it does cooperate with the organisation.





In January, President Sandu suggested Moldova may abandon its neutral position to join a "larger alliance."





In an interview with US outlet Politico, she said: “Now, there is a serious discussion … about our capacity to defend ourselves, whether we can do it ourselves, or whether we should be part of a larger alliance."





“And if we come, at some point, to the conclusion as a nation that we need to change neutrality, this should happen through a democratic process.”





Last year, Dateline visited Moldova and spoke with the Deputy speaker of the Moldovan Parliament and senior member of the country’s ruling party, Mihail Popșoi.





“Being a neutral country, that is off the books, that is not possible,” Popșoi told SBS Dateline.



Neutrality for Moldova means showing no ambition for joining NATO and in turn avoiding the ire of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has warned the western military alliance not to encroach on its borders.





In early March 2022, with the war in Ukraine only weeks old, Moldova’s president signed a formal application for her country to join the European Union.





“When it comes to values, to identity, we are all Europeans, and we want to return to the European family of nations,” Mr Popșoi said.





“Moldovans have tasted freedom, have tasted democracy, and they don't want to give it back.”



Moldovan Parliament deputy speaker, Mihail Popsoi (left) and Dateline reporter Evan Williams (right) stand in the parliament chamber. In essence, Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries with a population of only 2.6 million, is gambling on an avoidance strategy over a military alliance for its protection.



Mr Popșoi says Mr Putin’s aggression is a concern for the region, not just Moldova.





“Nobody appears safe, not only the immediate neighbourhood, but given the sabre-rattling and even mentioning of the nuclear weapons is giving pause to quite a lot of people, even far beyond our immediate region."



