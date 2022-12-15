World

The best episodes of 'Dateline' you need to watch

Catch up on some of Dateline's best shows from 2022 as we get ready to bring you all new episodes from the flagship international current affairs program.

Dateline's best episodes Source: SBS / Dateline

Dateline will return for a brand new season in 2023 with fresh episodes that explore international issues and connect audiences with stories from across the globe. You can watch it Tuesdays on SBS from 9.30pm or via
SBS On Demand
.

As we await the new episodes, take a look back at some of Dateline's best documentaries from 2022 that are now available to stream on
SBS On Demand
.

Italy's One Euro Homes

Soaring property prices have made home ownership seem impossible for many, so imagine a place where you can buy a house for just one Euro. Dateline travels to Italy to investigate the scheme designed to rejuvenate rural towns.

Watch it
here
.

Putin's Child Soldiers

Filmed in the lead up to the war in Ukraine, Dateline investigates the Russian military and patriotic education programs turning children into soldiers and reveals why so many young Russians are willing to fight for Putin.

Watch it
here
.

Senior Sex and the City

Dating and sex is not just for young adults. Dateline meets the seniors searching for love and lust after two years of isolation in New York City.

Watch it
here
.

Japan's Taken Children

Dateline reports from Japan on the controversial sole custody system that's snared 82 Australian children in parental abduction and custody cases, preventing some parents from seeing their kids.

Watch it
here
.

Love and Race in South Africa

Dateline travels to South Africa to see if love can conquer all in a country still divided by race.

Watch it
here
.
Dateline is an Australian award-winning international documentary series. Each week Dateline scours the globe to bring you a world of daring stories.
2 min read
Published 15 December 2022 at 11:00am
Source: SBS

