This village in Spain was on the market for less than a house in Sydney

In Spain, abandoned villages are getting a second lease of life, with owners selling for low prices in exchange for a promise to rebuild what once was.

A town in Spain and a man holding a sign.

In Spain, an entire village was put on the market for less than a house in Australia.

Salto de Castro in Spain’s north-west was listed for €260,000, or about $400,000.

The village in the municipality of Fonfría in Zamora, near the border of Portugal, boasts 44 dwellings, a bar, a church, a hostel and a school with several classrooms. It also has a communal swimming pool.
A brick house in a Spanish village
Salto de Castro in Spain sold for less than a house in Sydney. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Ronnie Rodríguez works in real estate investments for Royal Invest, the company representing the owner. He said the town was originally built to house families involved in building a nearby dam during the 50s and 60s. Once the dam was finished, the village was abandoned.

"Young people used to go there to have drinks and vandalise it,” he told SBS Dateline.

“Before COVID it was valued between five and six million euros, but the owner is 85-years-old and he doesn’t want to work on it.

“He wants to sell it to someone that would continue and finish what he couldn’t finish there.”

'Breathing new life' into abandoned towns

After the advertisement went up online Mr Rodríguez says he received a phone call every five minutes from interested buyers.

The interest came from everywhere, including Russia, New Zealand, the United States, Turkey and India.

“There were business interests as well as personal interests, as part of a life plan,” he said.
READ MORE

How an Australian started a new life in Italy with just one euro

He sold Salto de Castro in four days to a Spanish buyer who had the financial support of a firm in Chile.

“They will invest about three million euros to rebuild everything and they will create between 20 and 60 working jobs.”

The sale of villages such as Salto de Castro is part of a new trend, where owners want to “breathe new life” into these abandoned towns. Mr Rodríguez says Royal Invest is speaking with the owners of a few similar towns that are almost ready to go onto the market.

“There are a lot of nice towns in Spain, Italy, France, where people can make a new life, who want to live in a more placid way while also working hard,” he said.

“It’s good for the people and it’s good for the towns.”
He compares this offer to Italy’s One Euro housing plan, where towns sell the dream of living in Italy for a coin, but foreign buyers in exchange need to fix up their old homes with their own money. In turn, the town receives a facelift.

Published 3 December 2022 at 8:49am
By Jennifer Scherer
Source: SBS
