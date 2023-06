A Colombian school teaches men domestic skills to fight machismo and violence against women

Published 19 June 2023, 7:30 am

Dateline visits the School of Care for Men in Bogota that is part of a new government initiative to teach men how to be better partners and fathers and connect with their emotions. Can this experiment help tackle gender-based violence and a culture of toxic masculinity? Watch 'The School for Macho Men' on SBS On Demand.