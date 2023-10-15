How the death of a teen Palestinian fighter inspired a Gen Z militia in the West Bank

The death of an 18-year-old Palestinian fighter in the West Bank inspired the formation of a new militant group, the Lions’ Den. Made up of young men in their teens and 20s, it has claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers that the West Bank hadn’t seen in decades. Watch the documentary 'Making a Militant' on SBS On Demand.