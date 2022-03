The sperm donor who's fathered more than 100 kids

American super donor, Ari Nagel, is about to reach a milestone: 100 biological children. Also known as The Sperminator, Ari, 46, is part of a new generation of DIY donors; people find him via word of mouth or online. He hands over his sperm for free, only asking recipients to cover his travel costs. Once he started donating, the New York-based maths professor says, it was hard to stop.