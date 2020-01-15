5 tips to help ease your child back into school mode after the holidays

Most children in Australia are going back to school in just over a week. Children experience a when it comes to going to school.
The holidays will likely disrupt usual school sleep and wake times. Source: Shutterstock
Among the of preschool children are feeling left out, being teased or saying goodbye to their caregiver at drop off. Concerns of children are about exams (27 per cent), not wanting to return to school (13 per cent), and problems with teachers (14 per cent). Some feel lonely and isolated.
The for teens are coping with stress (44.7 per cent), school or study problems (34.3 per cent) and mental health (33.2 per cent).
Supporting parents, children and young people with back-to-school challenges can help reduce negative school experiences using the below steps.
Set up a practical chart of getting ready. You could include:
Having consistent bed and wake-up times helps too. The National Sleep Foundation suggest starting two weeks before the first day of school to set sleep routine habits. But a week beforehand will help get your kid on their way.
In some way, parents go back to school with their children. Consider adjusting your own schedule to make the transition smoother. If you can’t in the mornings, arrange the evenings so you can give as much time as your child needs, especially during the first week.
You can offer support by normalising experiences of worry and nerves. Reassure your child the feelings they have are common and they will likely overcome them once they have settled in. Worries and courage can exist together.
Depending on your child’s age, you can also try the following to help:
Also show an interest in school life and work, and be available to support your child both academically and socially.
More than half of the parents in said homework and schoolwork were the greatest drivers of stress in their children. When parents are more engaged in their child’s schoolwork, they are better able to support them through it.
Often schools provide transition information. If the school hasn’t, it might be worth contacting them to see if they can share any resources.
Most importantly, let your child know nothing is off limits to talk about. Set up times to chat throughout the school term – it can help with back-to-school nerves.
Christine Grové is an educational and developmental psychologist and lecturer at Monash University.
Kelly-Ann Allen is educational and developmental psychologist and senior lecturer at Monash University.
Create structure about going back with a . Be guided by your knowledge and history of what best supports your child during times of change and transition.
1. Set up a back-to-school routine
- what needs to be done each day for school like getting up, eating breakfast, dressing
- what help does your child need from you to get ready?
- what they can do on their own? (Establish these together).
What do your kids need your help with and what can they do on their own? from shutterstock.com
Most children deal with some level of stress or anxiety about school. They have insight into their school experiences, so find out what worries them by asking directly.
2. Talk about going back to school
- early years/pre-school – write a social story about going to daycare or school and the routine ahead
- primary years – set up a peer-buddy system where a peer or older child meets yours at the school gate or, if neighbours, kids can go into school together
- secondary years – establish healthy routines as a family. Support each other around technology use, sleep and schoolwork.
A sense of belonging at school academic success and student well-being. Parents can facilitate positive attitudes about school by setting an encouraging tone when talking about it.
3. Help create a sense of school belonging
Take interest in your child’s schoolwork. from shutterstock.com
Research suggests parents can miss stress or anxiety in their children. Parents can spot stress if their child (depending on age):
4. Look out for signs of stress
- is more clingy than usual or tries escape from the classroom
- appears restless and flighty or cries
- shows an increased desire to avoid activities through negotiations and deal-making
- tries to get out of going to school
- retreats to thumb sucking, baby language or increased attachment to favourite soft toys (for younger students).
Encourage questions children and teens may have about the next term. What will be the same? What will be different?
5. Encourage questions
