Australians are becoming increasingly unhappy. Why?

Psychiatrist Professor Nick Glozier has been researching happiness in Australia over the past two decades. He says our happiness as a country “has been on the decline for six or seven years."
Insight asks: can we, and should we be happier? Or is the pursuit of happiness making us more unhappy? Watch at 8:30pm on Tuesday February 22 or on SBS On Demand here.
“So it started before COVID … I think everyone would agree it’s probably taken a further dive since then.”
Prof. Glozier draws a distinction between happiness – which he describes as fleeting, positive emotions like joy – and satisfaction, which is more to do with our contentedness with our quality of life, achievements and social standing.
“We’re actually a very satisfied nation,” Prof Glozier told host Kumi Taguchi on this week’s episode of Insight.