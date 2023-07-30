Life

I was married with kids and had an affair at work. I don't regret it

When David* was miserable at home, he found solace in a relationship with a work colleague. He says he doesn't regret the affair, which helped him "survive and grow", despite costing him his career.

Two office workers kissing behind a blind.

David* was married when he had an affair at work. He says he would never again mix his personal and work life. Source: Getty / Image Source

Work is still one of the most common ways we meet our partners. On Insight, we explore romantic relationships in a variety of workplaces and ask: How much say should employers have over our love lives? Watch Love at Work on Tuesday 1 August at 8.30pm on SBS or on
SBS On Demand
. Here, David* shares his story of having an affair at work.

When I was in my late 30s, had been married for around 10 years and had three young children, I had an affair with a woman at work.

At the time, I was working at a large Australian company and my career was going well.

But my home life left me feeling so miserable that I questioned my will to live.

I felt stuck in an unwinnable situation.
The affair started after a manager from another department asked if I would like to have a coffee with her after work.

So began a relationship that lasted around six months.

We were two independent, career-focused and married people who all of a sudden were thrown into a world of excitement and adventure.

When a career and feelings collide

Was it wrong to have an affair at work? Looking back, my answer is both yes and no.

They say you cannot judge a man until you've walked in his shoes.

For me, that path was a heavy mortgage, extended family commitments, children, religious idealism, no family support and a constant air of physical and emotional abuse in the home.

At the time, I felt there was no way out.
I was told that if I didn't do the right thing my 'wife would get a call'.
But with a touch of the hand, everything felt different. 

I understand now that I used an affair at work to survive and grow as a person.

And because of this, I don't regret the affair.

But I now realise that my career and personal feelings should never have intersected.
'My career was over'

I had a good position where trust, reputation and commitment to the truth were paramount to my success. And I now see how my managers and colleagues who knew of the affair lost their trust in me.

I had put my personal feelings ahead of my commitment to deliver in my role, and hence had compromised my own ability.

It didn't take long before I felt the impact of my decision.

I ended up being bullied and blackmailed. I was told that if I didn't do the right thing my “wife would get a call”.

At this point I knew my career was over.
A pair of hands work at a laptop. One of the hands is being lovingly touched by someone else's hand.
David* says he should never have had an affair with a woman at work when he was in a position of responsibility. Source: Getty / mapo/iStockphoto
After years of pondering the situation, I now very much regret that the affair was at work.

It was weak of me to succumb to my feelings. I failed to put my job and my reputation first and because of that, I lost my job.

If you find yourself in an impossible situation at home and you have a relationship outside of your marriage, don't do it at work.

We expect people who hold positions of responsibility – from government officials, CEOs, managers and other leaders – to uphold that responsibility without question.

At no point should they confuse their personal and professional lives.

It could cost you everything.

* name has been changed.

Information and support with mental health is available at
beyondblue.org.au
and on 1300 22 4636.

Embrace Multicultural Mental Health
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Watch now
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch nowOn Demand
4 min read
Published 31 July 2023 5:43am
Source: SBS
