I knew I didn't want kids, but it took 20 years for a doctor to remove my tubes

The 31st of August 2020 would have to be one of the best days of my life. Why? Because it was the day, I finally got my tubes removed at my request.





It was just shy of my 37th birthday, 20 years after I first remember saying I didn’t want kids.





I first had the thought when I was 17, when my mum was sick in bed and my dad was away for work. I was in Year 12, working part-time and suddenly had to look after my three younger siblings and myself. I remember saying that I didn’t want this to be my life. It was only a day or two, but I vividly remember the moment I decided having children was not for me.



Advertisement

Leigh-Anne in high school. The journey to get my tubes removed was long, hard and filled with judgement. I had general practitioners who completely dismissed my request. This meant I wasn't able to get to the next step and visit a gynaecologist.





Doctors constantly told me that I was too young and would change my mind. This went on for years. Eventually, I just gave up. I didn't even know anyone that had the procedure that didn't have children. On top of that, I’d heard many stories of women who had children and still had issues with getting their tubes tied!





I finally met someone who was childfree and had undergone the surgery at a young age in the United States. This put the spark back in me to try again.





This time around, I had a wonderful and supportive GP who signed the referral to a gynaecologist without hesitation.





The first gynaecologist I met with told me I should try an IUD. She said she would feel more comfortable if I went away and thought about my decision and handed me numerous flyers about non-permanent forms of contraception.





I paid, walked out to my car and cried. How many of these do I need to go through? How much money will I spend to see more gynaecologists telling me they won't do it in case I change my mind?



Leigh-Anne at the zoo. I then decided to be completely straight with the person who answered the phone at the clinic. I would call and ask them directly if they had a gynaecologist who will do a tubal ligation for someone who doesn't want children. Finally, someone said yes.





I made an appointment, met the gynaecologist, and finally heard the words I had waited to hear for so long. He said, “I can do the surgery next week, does that work for you?"





I cried. I explained to the doctor that I was crying tears of happiness. After so many years, it was a relief to be heard by someone willing to give me what I have wanted for so long.





The surgery was easy and went well. My gynaecologist laughed as I was about to be taken in because I said I was excited. He told me that nobody was ever this excited about the surgery. I told him that he didn't understand how much it meant to me to be having this surgery. I have since referred so many childfree women in my city to him.





Leigh-Anne Hodgetts after surgery When I told my mum I was having my tubes removed, she answered, "Wow, that's drastic. Who signed off on that?" I also got many "oh really?" and "oh wows" from others. It honestly felt that they thought I would change my mind. I never have.





Every time I think about the fact I physically can't get pregnant, it makes me smile and brings me great joy. I am smiling right now just thinking about it.





Yes, I could have continued taking the pill as I had for nearly 20 years. Yes, I could have gotten an IUD or the Implanon, but nothing is 100 per cent guaranteed. I was also over putting hormones into my body, and I wanted something permanent.





Knowing that I can never fall pregnant is a massive relief. It was a huge physical and mental weight lifted, which has had such a significant impact on my life.





Times are changing, and more people want to live a childfree life, but getting a tubal ligation is still difficult for women. Even women who have had children still get the, "oh, what if you change your mind” talk.



