Life

I was beaten by police at the first Sydney Mardi Gras. It's hardened my resolve to protest

When the first Sydney Mardi Gras in June 1978 erupted into protest, Peter was arrested, assaulted by police and thrown in jail. Refusing to be silenced, he says the experience has only strengthened his resolve to "take action".

A black and white image of police confronting a group of protesters.

Peter Murphy (centre, in glasses) is confronted by police during a protest in 1977, the year before Sydney's first Mardi Gras erupted in violent protest when police turned on those marching. Source: Supplied

Watch Insight's episode Protests on Tuesday 20th June on SBS or
 SBS On Demand.


I was beaten by police at Sydney’s first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

I knew from the moment that our happy crowd of revellers decided to continue from Hyde Park to Kings Cross that it could all end badly.

We marched up William Street chanting “stop police attacks on gays, women and blacks” as more police paddy wagons started heading to the Cross. I stopped counting them at about 40.

It looked so bad that I stopped to phone a lawyer.
READ MORE

I've broken the law to protect animals, but I worry it's getting harder to protest

On Darlinghurst Road, a crowd cheered us all the way to the El Alamein Fountain, but the police were determined to knock us over. A senior officer gave us one minute to disperse or we would be arrested.

We told him we were turning around to walk quietly out of the Cross. We did, but soon enough the police attack started.

I was about 10 rows from the front. I saw the searchlight on the paddy wagon and bodies flying through the air.
A black and white image from 1975 of two men with neutral expressions looking at the camera.
Peter Murphy (left) being arrested by a plainclothes Special Branch police officer at the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney in 1975. Peter was protesting against golfer Gary Player, who supported the South African apartheid regime. Source: Supplied
I raced to the front to drag a person off the road only to be grabbed by a police officer and hurled into a paddy wagon myself. I found four others there already.

Our people fought back in the street, others joined in, and I realised that some kind of history was happening before my eyes.

'I thought I would die'

It took ages before the wagon was driven to Darlinghurst Police Station. I was told to wait while the others were taken inside, then I was taken to a back room full of gym equipment.

The huge sergeant started screaming in my face, cursing me endlessly and bashing me in the head with his fists, taking care to strike above the hairline.
I realised that some kind of history was happening before my eyes.
He punched me around three walls, knocked me to the ground with a blow to the abdomen, and heavily kicked my lower left leg.

I was pissing and sh**ting myself and started convulsing.

I thought I would die.

Then the other police officer calmly said: “stop”. And he immediately stopped, before I was dragged out to an empty cell.
READ MORE

Sydney Mardi Gras members will vote on whether to exclude police from next year's parade

I was so badly hurt that it took about three years for me to feel physically whole.

My body endlessly remembered the trauma. Deep inside I had this sense that somehow I had done something to deserve this.

I had to put that demon to rest.

I drew on all my stubbornness to reject the effort of that police sergeant to destroy me. I decided I had to persist with my determination to help make a better society, that Mardi Gras was the right idea, and that it was right to take action.
A man with grey hair sits in a TV studio
Peter Murphy has been assaulted by police after attending a protest. He says he never got over it. Source: Supplied

Full of 'wild emotion' and pride

Ten years later I did a radio interview about that first Mardi Gras. The first question triggered a massive emotional collapse and the interview had to be abandoned.

On the 20th anniversary, in 1998, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras decided to celebrate the 78ers.

At the launch of the festival program at the Botanical Gardens, the organisers thanked about 200 of us 78ers who had gathered.

Again I was thrown by wild emotion, so proud that our idea of a street party had turned into the fabulous profound community celebration it is.

I also realised that this was the first time I'd ever heard someone thank us.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.

LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit
qlife.org.au
.
ReachOut.com
also has a list of support services.
Share
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live. Read more about Insight
Watch nowOn DemandJoin the audience
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 20 June 2023 5:43am
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Four children wearing pride flags as capes.

A young person has just come out to you. Here's what experts say you should do

Life

Woman cooking on an induction stovetop

We've all been encouraged to quit gas. Here's how homeowners and renters can do it

Australia

Two boys standing by a Christmas tree, one wearing a Freemantle Football Club T-shirt

Why Joe and his siblings would sleep tied together with a rope

Immigration

A split image of a balding man in a dark blue blazer, light blue shirt and blue and white striped tie and a blonde woman with brown framed glasses and a pink blazer.

Former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker accuses David Van of inappropriate touching

Politics

Two women embrace each other in parliament house.

'It's on': Senate vote triggers Voice referendum within the next six months

Indigenous

A man walking past a screen with rows of green and red numbers.

Is Australia headed towards a recession? Here's what it could look like in 2023

Australia

A graphic of a man in a green jacket next to a canned drink with a no sign crossing through it.

How a lifestyle change three years ago made Rohit an internet sensation

Life

A partially built building behind a fence.

Terminated: How Russia's plan for a new embassy in Canberra was crushed

Politics