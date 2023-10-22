I'm an 80-year-old bodybuilder and I'm excited by strong older women

For more on ageing gracefully - or ungracefully - watch Insight episodes Growing Older Loving Life (2022) and Living Longer (2023), both streaming now on SBS On Demand.





Watching an old woman struggle was the moment I decided to start lifting weights.





She was desperately trying to pull herself out of a car. Her arms and legs were so thin and so was her body. She was leaning on her support person, shuffling to a building next to my gym.





I remember saying to myself "I am not going to be like her, I am not!"



At the time I was 56, retired and just did aerobics classes.





Although I'd made up my mind to venture into the weight room, at that time it was a place only for men. Many weren't too happy to have a woman in their domain.





But one man saw that I was intent on learning and offered to teach me. After 12 months of training with him, he asked me to enter a bodybuilding competition in Sydney.





Surprisingly, I won!



Janice Lorraine says she wanted to remain strong as she aged. Source: Supplied

Coping with judgement

The reactions to my new way of life have been mixed. Some people judge me but my partner David has been nothing but supportive.





He's 23 years younger than me, we've been married for 33 years and I've never been happier. But there are those close to me who still take exception to our union.





In my view, those who wish to judge how others live are the unfortunate ones. They miss out on the exploration of the possible.





I'm not bothered by these people. On the contrary, I feel sad for those who judge yet do so little.



Janice and David have been happily married for 33 years. There are 23 years between them. Source: Supplied / Diimex.com I've competed from age 56 to 80, and it’s been a wonderful adventure so far. I am currently the oldest competing female natural bodybuilder in the world.





I've travelled from Las Vegas and Hollywood to Hawaii, Greece, Dubai, Phuket and Prague among other places. I've also taken part in local competitions in the ACT, Queensland, NSW and Victoria.





And at the world titles in Prague last November, I won.



Staying strong as we age

What made this title so exciting for me was that I had turned 80-years-old a few days before the competition. This makes me the first woman in the world to compete internationally in natural bodybuilding at the age of 80.





Many young athletes were pictured with me in Prague, all saying, "You're our inspiration". I love that my efforts are genuinely motivating athletes of many age groups and countries.





I feel extremely happy to have helped both younger and older women to stay strong and fully embrace life with confidence.



Janice Lorraine at the world titles in Prague in November 2022. She is the first woman in the world to compete internationally in natural bodybuilding at the age of 80. Source: Supplied / ales bedlik I don't think I've changed since I started bodybuilding, but I do feel more confident.





I look back on the days when women were called things like "old duck", "old bag" and "old chook" like it was a different era.





I wanted to show older women that they can be strong and in shape at an older age and be confident to wear lovely clothes.



