Australia

In Trouble Abroad: DFAT statement

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) provided Insight with a statement in regards to three guests who appeared on the program, In Trouble Abroad.

File image of DFAT building.

Insight contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and requested their presence in the episode,
In Trouble Abroad.
They were not able to provide anyone to attend the recording. A spokesperson from DFAT provided Insight with the below statement in regards to three guests who appeared on the program.

Alicia Suzanne Gali (UAE)

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provided consular assistance to Ms Alicia Gali and her family between 2008 and 2009. This included visiting her in detention, providing advice, maintaining contact with Ms Gali and her legal representative, monitoring legal developments and maintaining contact with her family.

Owing to our obligations under the Privacy Act, we are unable to provide further details.

Annice Lee Smoel (Thailand)

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provided consular assistance to Mrs Annice Lee Smoel following her arrest in 2009, including liaising with local authorities and her family, and provision of a list of local lawyers.

Owing to our obligations under the Privacy Act, we are unable to provide further details.

William Cabantog (Bali)

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provided consular assistance to Mr William Cabatong following his arrest in 2019. This included visits to Mr Cabantog while in prison, monitoring his welfare, liaison with local authorities and provision of financial assistance.

Owing to our obligations under the Privacy Act, we are unable to provide further details.
Published 9 August 2022 at 4:29pm, updated 3 hours ago at 9:24am
