Insight returns for 2023 with political correctness

Insight is back on screens from the 21st of February and promises to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. Host Kumi Taguchi leads the discussion addressing the bounds of political correctness, the trauma of identity crime, liberation of sexual awakenings and the complexities of gender roles.



Politically Incorrect

Politically Incorrect Conversations surrounding political correctness and wokeness are buzzing on the internet. Insight asks if we have the right to say what we want, even if it offends others. Does a push for diversity lead to tokenism? This episode explores the ever-shifting boundaries of political correctness and asks if it’s gone too far. Watch the episode here .



Identity Crime

Identity Crime From inputting your data and signing up for a phone plan to handing over your number to a real estate agent, our personal details are collected, stored and shared on a daily basis. Insight examines what happens when that data is breached, and our identity is stolen. Is privacy even possible anymore? Watch the episode here .



Midlife Sexual Awakenings

Midlife Sexual Awakenings will air on the 7th of March. It’s a common misconception that people lose interest in sex as they age. Insight hosts a frank and honest discussion with those who are bucking social norms by revitalising their attitude to sex and experiencing a midlife reawakening of their sexuality. Watch the episode here .



Housing Stress

Watch Housing Stress on March 14 from 8:30pm on SBS On Demand. With rising interest rates and record low rental vacancies, Australians are feeling the pressure. From capital cities to regional tourism hubs, Insight asks if the stress of keeping a roof over our heads is killing Australians’ dreams. Watch the episode here .



