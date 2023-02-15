Insight returns for 2023 with political correctness

From political incorrectness to midlife sexual awakenings. Insight is back with more thought-provoking debates and powerful first-person stories.

Kumi Taguchi wearing a black shirt next to the title "Insight".

Insight will be returning to screens on the 21st of February.

Insight is back on screens from the 21st of February and promises to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. Host Kumi Taguchi leads the discussion addressing the bounds of political correctness, the trauma of identity crime, liberation of sexual awakenings and the complexities of gender roles.

Politically Incorrect

Tape over a mouth reading 'Politically Incorrect'
Politically Incorrect
Conversations surrounding political correctness and wokeness are buzzing on the internet. Insight asks if we have the right to say what we want, even if it offends others. Does a push for diversity lead to tokenism? This episode explores the ever-shifting boundaries of political correctness and asks if it’s gone too far. Watch the episode
here
.

Identity Crime

Cartoon of a hacker with text reading 'Identity Crime'
Identity Crime
From inputting your data and signing up for a phone plan to handing over your number to a real estate agent, our personal details are collected, stored and shared on a daily basis. Insight examines what happens when that data is breached, and our identity is stolen. Is privacy even possible anymore? Watch the episode
here
.

Midlife Sexual Awakenings

Sunset with text reading 'Midlife Sexual Awakenings'
Midlife Sexual Awakenings will air on the 7th of March.
It’s a common misconception that people lose interest in sex as they age. Insight hosts a frank and honest discussion with those who are bucking social norms by revitalising their attitude to sex and experiencing a midlife reawakening of their sexuality. Watch the episode
here
.

Housing Stress

An image of a man leaning on a desk with text reading housing stress.
Watch Housing Stress on March 14 from 8:30pm on SBS On Demand.
With rising interest rates and record low rental vacancies, Australians are feeling the pressure. From capital cities to regional tourism hubs, Insight asks if the stress of keeping a roof over our heads is killing Australians’ dreams. Watch the episode
here
.

Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Published 16 February 2023 7:00am
Updated 20 February 2023 12:17pm
Source: SBS
