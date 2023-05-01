Life

How role playing helped me discover myself as a man, and put bullying behind me

Tadd had a traumatic childhood that he never thought he could recover from. Then, he discovered LARPing, a form of role play often involving dressing up in medieval costumes and pretending to fight.

Man dressed up in medieval armour in a field.

Tadd says LARPing saved his life.

Watch Insight's episode Lost Boys on Tuesday, 2 May from 8:30pm on SBS or
 SBS On Demand.


This article contains references to sexual assault and child assault.

I was in my first few years of primary school when I was brought to the front of the classroom by my teacher and forced to repeat to the class that ‘I would never amount to anything more than a class clown, and that I was a silly little boy’. Then I was whacked in the back of the head with a rolled-up newspaper. All this for talking out of turn, yet again.

Today, I’m 31. I work as an account manager, own my house with my partner, and run the Largest LARP (Live Action Role Playing) community in NSW. Yet those words from my school days, coupled with many other horrific experiences in my youth, haunt me to this day.

My childhood was pretty typical for many men in Australia. I grew up in a military household. My dad worked long hours and was posted every few years, which saw me attend three different primary schools. Because of my transient relationships with people, I learned how to make friends quickly and adapted my humour as my main way of relating to others.
A young boy dressed in an army uniform.
Tadd grew up in a military household.
It wasn’t until high school that my life really began to unravel. Going to an all-boys school, I was bullied consistently by those higher in the ‘pecking order’ due to my runty stature and meekness. I would regularly end up stealing medical supplies from the first aid cupboard, and conceal injuries from my parents. I feared that I'd be dragged down to school, only to be told that I was the common denominator - and thus, the problem.

During my high school years, I also experienced repeated sexual abuse and felt that some of those around me had even blamed me for it. This led me to lash out at those seeking to bully me, only compounding the level of violence in my life.
READ MORE

Adult ADHD: 'Getting diagnosed with ADHD at the same time as my son'

With my family unit falling apart, failed personal relationships and a battle to manage my undiagnosed depression, anxiety, ADHD and dyscalculia [sometimes called maths dyslexia], it crippled my ability to perform at school. I sought the only escape I thought possible. I attempted suicide.

Since then, it has been an incredibly arduous road. Depression and anxiety are things you learn to manage, not something that you one day ‘get over’. In the process of trying to rebuild my life and find myself, I created Battlecry.

Battlecry is a live action role-playing game (LARP) group, based in western Sydney. It’s a safe, supportive community of like-minded people who participate in regular combat events every Friday night. I created the community with the single goal of providing something that drew other people who may be dealing with something, may be trying to find themselves, and having something they can enjoy together.
READ MORE

When I lost my religion and community, I tried to build my own

LARP has taught me many important things over my time running it, some of which have changed my reality (my perception of the wider world). Given the opportunity, people will stab you in the back for little more than the satisfaction of hurting you. But it’s those who stick with you, remove the knife, and take the burdens off you while you heal that are worth fighting for. That's biggest changed reality for me.
Depression and anxiety are things you learn to manage, not something that you one day ‘get over’.
Tadd Lyons
LARPing has allowed me to discover myself as a man. I lost myself along my journey through life and struggled with how I wanted to be seen, who I was, and where I wanted to be. Battlecry helped solidify my sense of self through meaningful connections. Without the friendships I forged at games, and the experiences I've shared LARPing, I’d be in a pretty dark place.

I will always advocate, fight and champion LARP, Battlecry and those within its community. They’ve given me a reason to live, and all I can do is hope to repay that.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.

Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at
beyondblue.org.au
and on 1300 22 4636.
Share
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live. Read more about Insight
Watch nowOn DemandJoin the audience
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 2 May 2023 5:54am
Updated 2 May 2023 1:06pm
By Tadd Lyons
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Financial graphs and a shoe with chewing gum stuck to the bottom.

How does the RBA plan to defeat 'sticky inflation'?

Australia

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham side by side

Alex Greenwich says he will sue Mark Latham unless he apologises for homophobic tweet

Australia

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Culture

An older women shopping in the bread aisle at Woolworths

These are the grocery items food inflation is hitting hardest

Life

Two men in suits and black ties speak in grand-looking room.

Should Australians swear allegiance to the new King? Anthony Albanese won't say

Politics

Karl Lagerfeld

This year's Met Gala has a Karl Lagerfeld theme. Here's why that's problematic

Culture

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life