Life

Marianna yearns for the culture of her childhood, but she worries it no longer exists

Marianna has glowing memories of her childhood in Greece, and it’s how she connects to her family and culture. But life there has changed substantially. What place does nostalgia have in our lives, and does it help or hinder our future?

A child talking on the telephone

Marianna was raised in Melbourne to a Greek family, who regularly visited Greece when she was a child.

Watch Insight's episode Turning Back Time, exploring nostalgia and what dwelling on the past can mean for the present, on SBS On Demand.

As a child, Marianna would scribble letters to her Yiayia (grandmother) in her best Greek cursive.

“I was just learning to read and write both English and Greek at the time, they were very simple letters,” she said.

At 27, she’s always yearned for days and ways that have long since passed.

“One of my great aunts had a rotary phone in her home. My partner was very gracious and bought me a replica."

It’s her penchant for nostalgia that’s allowed her to remain connected to her culture. After the economic collapse in Greece, Marianna says the place she’d visited as a child now only exists in her memory.

“Looking back from 2005 to now, I won't get the same experience that my parents had and that kind of makes me sad.”
READ MORE

We've been happily married for 14 years, but we long for the way things used to be

Longing for something that doesn’t exist

An older man wearing a hat holding an old tin can.
Bob writes nostalgic poems talking about the old good old days.
At 84, Bob and his twin brother Dave might be Australia’s oldest blacksmiths. Like Marianna, they long for a past that no longer exists.

“We were working in the blacksmith shop at 14 years with no boots. Imagine today, you wouldn't be allowed within a mile of the place without boots on,” he said.

Bob says he still holds a special place in his heart for the technology of the past.

“I go back to the old 78 records and when we bought those, we got two songs. And we'd flog the guts out of them and we knew the words … I can still remember them all,” he said.

Associate Professor Celia Harris is a psychologist specialising in memory. She says nostalgia can be beneficial.

“When we think about the positive events of our past, when we look back with nostalgia, it tends to lift our mood,” she said.

“It tends to make us feel more optimistic for the future.

“There's even research showing that it can help cope with pain and with physical pain like that."

If you only live in the past, it can be depressing

Handwritten letters in Greek
Marianna prefers writing letters and longs for the days when she remembers friends' addresses and phone numbers.
But it isn’t all rose-coloured glasses. Professor Alex Haslam is a psychologist specialising in identity. He says nostalgia is “a multifaceted phenomenon.”

“It's a basis for connectivity. And it has this kind of restorative function. COVID was a pretty obvious example. The idea that you find some secure base in the past, " he said.

“But if you only live in the past ... that can be very depressing.

“And, of course, people have a traumatic experience in the past, who have huge difficulty reconciling those things."

Marianna knows this feeling well. She experienced a wave of anticipatory nostalgia after the loss of her grandfather, a man she describes as her “first best friend".

“There was a moment of ... how am I going to move forward? I sort of just spiralled. I thought ... how am I going to feel when my parents pass away? What if my partner passes away? It just became this snowball effect,” she said.

READ MORE

I always wanted to marry young. Now I get why people say don't do it

Looking back to look forward

For Bob, connectedness to the past is also a window to the future.

“We, at our, my age, well, I don't buy green bananas these days. We might not be around to eat them."

“You can't turn time back. Only in your memory. So, this is why we do it. We turn it back in our memory."

For Marianna, the old days will always be better. She sees time as almost irrelevant when it comes to sharing with special people in her life.

“It's this sense of effort and intimacy, especially when I'm writing letters to my grandmother. There's this thing of, by the time I've written the letter, and it's gone to her, the future that I'm talking about in my letter has already come and gone.”

“It's a part of someone that you can have, and it's so personal to them.”
Share
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live. Read more about Insight
Watch nowOn DemandJoin the audience
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 19 September 2023 5:55am
Updated 20 September 2023 9:26am
By Connor Webster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

A woman sits in front of a piano, with another woman sitting behind her holding a musical instrument.

People can't sing freely in Iran. But some in Australia are lifting women's voices

Life

Two images of a teenage girl with a hospital feeding tube in her nose

Most young people bounced back after COVID-19. Sophie's case remains 'catastrophic'

COVID-19

A woman's middle section with her hands holding a mobile phone up in front of her.

Text messages? Referendum postal votes from a political party? Is any of this allowed?

Australia

A grey 'non-human' body displayed in a case.

Is this a real alien or just part of a 'stunt'?

World

An artwork depicting people at voting booths and a ballot paper.

Voice to Parliament explained: Everything you need to know about the referendum

Indigenous

A man in a blue blazer and blue and white checked shirt

Australian Libyans are trying to call home. But whole families are gone

World

People stand in a crowd holding signs supporting the Voice to Parliament

'Truly overwhelming': Voice supporters march in rallies across Australia and overseas

Politics