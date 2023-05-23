Life

Sex and Subscribers: Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW statement

A spokesperson from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW gave Insight a statement relating to the program Sex and Subscribers.

Legs of doctors and nurses walking through a hospital in uniform.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW told Insight they received less than 1 per cent of practitioner complaints in the last financial year.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW (the Council) works in collaboration with the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) to receive and manage complaints about registered nurses and midwives in NSW. The Council’s paramount legal obligation is to protect the public. We deal with nurses and midwives whose conduct, performance or health may represent a risk to the public or is not in the public interest.

There are over 120,000 registered nurses and midwives in NSW with the Council receiving less than 1% of practitioner complaints against them in the last financial year.

On a regular basis the Council send newsletters to nurses and midwives to draw attention to current issues and remind them of the professional standard guidelines for all registered health practitioners. Recently the Council were made aware of the potential inappropriate use of the social media platform, OnlyFans. The most recent newsletter aimed to reinforce the professional standards for nurses and midwives, including how inappropriate conduct on social media can lead to complaints of unsatisfactory professional conduct or professional misconduct.

The social media guidelines are developed by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia to ensure that nurses and midwives are meeting their obligations under the National Law.

By law, the Council cannot provide information about an individual complaint or practitioner unless it is information that is publicly available, such as information that is recorded on the national register of practitioners, which is maintained by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra).

The Council will not make any further public comments at this time.
Share
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live. Read more about Insight
Watch nowOn DemandJoin the audience
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow Insight
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 23 May 2023 6:00pm
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

A man speaking

'Don't F&*! The Planet': Atlassian wants to help companies reduce their carbon footprint

World

A man holds up a frame of certificates as many medals are displayed on a table in front of him

Ali was crowned the best in the country but could never represent Australia, until now

Immigration

ukraine 230523.jpg

Armed group enters Russia

World

china 230523.jpg

Australia must accept 'inconvenient truths' about its relationship with China

Australia

Planes parked on the tarmac at an airport.

Australian women, alleging invasive strip searches, step up their legal action against Qatar

World

homeless 230523.jpg

Number of working homeless grows

Australia

A man making a face.

Comedian Uncle Roger's social media accounts frozen after jokes about China

World

People walking along a footpath in central Sydney.

Worldwide COVID deaths have fallen sharply. What could happen in Australia during winter?

COVID-19