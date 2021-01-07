Still feel exhausted by 2020? Here's how to feel more rested throughout 2021

For most of us, 2020 was an exhausting year. The COVID-19 pandemic heralded draining physical health concerns, social isolation, job dislocation, uncertainty about the future and related issues.
Although some of us have enjoyed changes such as less commuting, for many the pandemic added extra punch to the main source of stress – engaging in or searching for work.
Here’s what theory and research tells us about how to feel more rested and alive in 2021.
Peter A. Heslin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Recovery is the process of reversing the adverse impacts of stress. Leading recovery researchers and have highlighted the important distinction between recovery activities (what you do during leisure time) and (what you need to experience during and after those activities to truly recover).
Recovery activity v experience
Recovery activities can be passive (such as watching TV, lying on a beach, reading, internet browsing or listening to music) or active (walking, running, playing sport, dancing, swimming, hobbies, spiritual practice, developing a skill, creating something, learning a language and so on).
How well these activities reduce your stress depends on the extent to which they provide you with five types of :
- psychological detachment:
during non-work time from work-related tasks or even thinking about work issues
- relaxation: being free of tension and anxiety
- mastery: challenging situations that provide a sense of progress and achievement (such as being
to develop a new skill)
- control: deciding yourself about what to do and when and how to do it
- enjoyment: the state or process of deriving pleasure from seeing, hearing or doing something.
Benefits of mentally disengaging from work include . On the other hand, inadequate psychological detachment leads to , , and negative emotions both and .
Here are five tips, drawn from the research, to feel more rested and alive.
There are regarding the recovery value of passive, low-effort activities such as watching TV or reading a novel.
1. Follow the evidence
More promising are , avoiding after work, as well as engaging in (such as attending a concert, game or cultural event) and “creative” leisure activities (designing and making something or expressing yourself in a creative way).
Spending time in (parks, bushland, hills) is restorative, particularly when these are natural rather than urban settings. (the coast, rivers, lakes) are also highly restorative.
Time spent in natural green spaces is more restorative than in urban settings. Shutterstock
Even short lunchtime lead to feeling more recovered during the afternoon.
Two of the surest ways to recover are to engage in .
Your boundary management style is the extent to which you integrate or separate your work and life beyond work. Work-life researcher Ellen Kossek has created (it takes about five minutes) to help assess your style and provide suggestions for improvement.
2. Assess your ‘boundary management style’
The following table shows physical, mental and social strategies to manage boundaries and separate your work and life beyond work.
Many of us define ourselves in terms of our (“I’m an engineer”), (“I work at …”) and perhaps our (“I’m a top performer”).
3. Cultivate your identity beyond work
We may also have many related to, for instance, (“I’m a parent”), religion (“I’m a Catholic”), interests (“I’m a guitarist”), activities (“I’m a jogger”) or learning aspirations (“I’m learning Portuguese”).
and suggest to prevent being overly invested in work identity.
First, reorganise your physical space to reduce visual reminders of your work-related identities (e.g. your laptop, professional books, performance awards) and replace them with reminders of your other identities.
Second, do some “identity work” and “”, reflecting on the identities you cherish and experimenting with potential new identities.
Document what you do when not working. Ask yourself how much these activities enable you to truly experience psychological detachment, relaxation, mastery, control and enjoyment.
4. Make time for better recovery experiences
Then experiment with alternative activities that might provide richer recovery experiences. This will typically require less time on things such as (especially and ), TV, , or , , , or to recover.
Passive leisure activities are less likely to provide the five key recovery experiences of psychological detachment, relaxation, mastery, control and enjoyment. Shutterstock
You will make it easier to give up activities with minimal recovery value if you supplant them with more rejuvenating .
Habits are behaviours we in certain situations. Often we fail to develop better habits by being too ambitious. The “” approach suggests thinking smaller, with “ABC recipes” that identify:
5. Form new habits
- anchor moments, when you will enact your intended behaviour
- behaviours you will undertake during those moments
- celebration to create a positive feeling that helps this behaviour become a habit.
- After I eat lunch, I will walk for at least ten minutes (ideally somewhere green). I will celebrate by enjoying what I see along the way.
- After I finish work, I will engage in 45 minutes of exercise before dinner. I will celebrate by raising my arms in a V shape and saying “Victory!”
- After 8.30pm I will not look at email or think about work. I will celebrate by reminding myself I deserve to switch off.
6 min read
Published 7 January 2021 at 12:39pm
By Peter A. Heslin
Source: The Conversation