The best episodes of 'Insight' you need to watch

Catch up on some of Insight's best shows from the year as we get ready to bring you all new episodes from the flagship current affairs program.

Insight's best episodes

Insight will return for a brand new season in 2023 with fresh episodes that explore national issues and connect audiences with first person stories from across Australia. You can watch it Tuesdays on SBS from 8.30pm or on On Demand.

As we await the new episodes, take a look back at some of the best shows from 2022 that are now available to stream on
SBS On Demand.

Multiple Marriages

Australian marriage rates are on the decline, but a small number of people go through multiple marriages – and divorces. Who’s saying “I do” over and over again? And how do they know when they’ve finally got it right – till death they do part?

In-laws

Even if you love your partner dearly, dealing with your in-laws can be another story. The in-law dynamic adds an extra layer to a couple’s relationship- whether positive, or fraught with tension. Insight examined how people navigate relationships with their in-laws and any evolutionary reasons behind the meddling mother-in-law trope.

Sharing kids' lives’ online

Data shows parents are sharing more images of their children online. But what are the long-term consequences of posting a cute baby photo? Insight heard from parents, kids and experts, to hear why families share their lives on social media, how kids feel about it, and how to navigate the pitfalls.

Keeping The Faith

Australians are less religious than ever before, according to the 2021 Census. So, with many of us shifting away from traditional institutions, what does it mean to hold onto your beliefs? On Keeping the Faith, Insight explored the costs and rewards of sticking with spirituality.

Living With Addiction

Drug and alcohol deaths are at their highest in decades and demand for addiction treatment has escalated since COVID-19. Calls to helplines in some states have doubled, while treatment waitlists in Victoria grew 70 per cent. Insight asked people living with addiction, families and experts how can the system do better?

Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories offering a unique perspective on the way we live. Read more about Insight
Published 12 December 2022 at 4:09pm, updated 13 December 2022 at 9:49am
