The woman who killed my son had diplomatic immunity. This is what I had to do for justice

My son Harry Dunn died in August 2019 while riding his motorcycle near a US Air Force base outside Oxford, England.





Although he was only 19, he was an extremely experienced bike rider, having passed his test at 16.





On the night in question, weather conditions were good and Harry was travelling within the speed limit.





But when Anne Sacoolas, an American intelligence officer working at the base, turned her car out onto the wrong side of the road and started to travel in the opposite direction to Harry, they met at the brow of a hill.





Harry hit Sacoolas’ car head-on and suffered devastating injuries.



I didn't get to the hospital in time to say goodbye, but as I kissed the forehead of his beautiful face, I promised him I would get him justice.





For me, justice meant ensuring the person responsible for Harry's death was held accountable.





The three-and-a-half years spent fighting for justice were the worst of my life.



A campaign driven by anger

The UK police told me that I had less than a 1 per cent chance of holding anyone accountable for Harry’s death.





We refused to take that lying down.





Our family’s spokesman Radd Seiger spearheaded our campaign, which was gruelling, exhausting, demanding and brutal.





We set up a Justice4Harry campaign, designed to make the public as angry as we were.





But the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of Sacoolas and returned her and her family to the US three days before Harry’s funeral.





When we learned she had left the country, a week after she had gone, we were shocked and devastated.



Charlotte didn't get to the chance to say goodbye to her son after he was killed in a motorbike accident. Source: Supplied Diplomatic immunity is a process in international law by which certain foreign government officials working as diplomats are exempted from criminal prosecution in their host country.





It's designed to ensure the smooth running of the mission and positive relations between the two countries. It also allows diplomats to work freely and safely in their host country without fear of prosecution.





Despite having immunity, foreign representatives must respect the laws of their host country. If they commit a crime, the representative's government may waive immunity.



Governments require public approval, so the media and our wonderful supporters were key to us achieving justice.





Radd ensured that we kept an open dialogue with both governments, always striving to find a resolution while keeping up public pressure at the same time.





I had to be the public face of the campaign, do as many interviews as required and travel to and from London, New York and Washington.





I felt mentally stripped and scared but the support of family, friends and the public kept me going, as well as my promise to my boy.





And on 8 December 2022, we finally achieved justice.



'Indescribable' relief

Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing Harry's death by careless driving and was was given an eight-month suspended sentence and a 12-month driving ban.





The relief was almost indescribable.





I looked upwards and whispered, “we did it Harry”.





On my left I felt Niall, Harry’s twin brother, grip my hand tighter than he’d ever gripped it before, and I saw tears roll silently down his beautiful but pained face.





To my right, my husband shook from the inside out from sheer relief and pride in achieving what we were told was unachievable.





Harry’s father Tim and his wife Tracey sobbed with relief too, and we were all so grateful to the judge, to Radd, to everyone.





Radd was sitting with us and his emotions were quietly audible, emotions he’d kept hidden to be able to continue climbing Everest for us day after day, week after week, year after year.



My advice to others seeking justice would be to never give up. Charlotte Charles

I had become accustomed to feeling nauseous, tense, knotted and constricted but all those feelings slowly released.





My promise to Harry was complete, and with it came a new promise to my family that I would learn to live again.





It’s been just six months since I received justice and I’m able to smile now, at last.





Radd, his son, myself and my family continue to work to ensure this never happens again; we want to make sure Harry's death is not in vain.





My advice to others seeking justice would be to never give up.





And get the right team around you, because the majority of humans are incredible.





Radd was our incredible human. I chose a path that no one had ever taken before in fighting both governments.





But I am so pleased I did.



