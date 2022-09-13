‘Wellness hippie’ to scientist: How my brush with cancer changed my beliefs

I used to be a very different person. Fifteen years ago I was a free-spirited hippie who was immersed in a world of traditional therapies and wellness.





So in 2008, when I was diagnosed with pre-cancerous cells on my cervix, CIN3 [a severity of abnormal cells around the cervix], and a lesion, I was keen to avoid the surgery recommended by my gynaecologist and try using traditional medicines instead.



Monica and her friends. Surgery is always daunting. I was very lucky to have a supportive GP and gynaecologist who, although sceptical, was willing to monitor my condition while I tried traditional therapies.





For six months I had diagnosis-specific acupuncture. I saw a naturopath and took recommended herbs and homoeopathic remedies. On top of that, I received reiki and other alternative therapies with the specific intention of healing my diagnosis. I ate a whole-food vegetarian diet as well as drinking juices and I fasted. I did almost everything the traditional medicine advocates instructed me to do.



Six months later, my condition worsened.





The lesion had increased in size. My GP and gynaecologist were concerned if I didn’t have the surgery soon, my options for treatment would be small. They were worried about me developing cervical cancer. Because of this, I proceeded with the surgery, which was straightforward and successful.





This brush with cancer led me to question everything I had been told, assured of, and convinced of by traditional medicine advocates. The claims they made did not match the outcomes or evidence available.





In 2015, I began a degree in health science at Charles Sturt University (CSU). I studied a year-long unit on evidence-based complementary medicine, along with many health science subjects and I explored numerous issues in traditional medicines.





What stood out to me was a lack of critical thinking within many traditional medicine practices, as well as a fear of scientific scrutiny. But equally, the lack of time, adequate care, and funding available for conventional, western medicine practitioners.



Monica receiving the Executive Dean's Award for Academic Excellence in Health Science. Credit: Supplied We all know how stretched our mainstream medical system is, how exhausted our doctors, nurses and allied health professionals are, and how little time they have per patient. A doctor only has 15 minutes with a patient. A naturopath, acupuncturist or massage therapist can spend an hour or more with a patient. The care factor alone can be more appealing. It was to me when I was faced with the daunting choice of traditional therapies or biomedicine [mainstream medicine].



As I’ve moved through honours and now into post-graduate scientific study, I truly respect the immense and painstaking effort that goes into scientific research. Critical thinking is vital to this process. Claims must be evaluated with an open mind and require compelling evidence before they can be accepted.





In my own work as a remedial massage therapist, I’ve continued to apply scientific research and update my knowledge and practice through the university and my professional body - the Association of Massage Therapists – as well as numerous peer-reviewed journal articles. I think this should be a minimum requirement for all health practitioners, traditional or biomedical.



Monica giving a patient a remedial massage.



When I look back at the person I was before, the hippie with the best of intentions to help and heal myself, I wasn’t equipped with the critical thinking skills I’m grateful to have today. So when I hear discussions around integrating more traditional medicine practices with biomedicine, I worry about the lack of scientific education and critical thinking among our broader population, particularly among many traditional medicine practitioners.



