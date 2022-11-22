I was diagnosed with ADHD at 45. I cried with relief

One year ago, at the age of 45, I was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).





Up until a few years ago, I thought that ADHD was only something that affected boys. I had the stereotypical image in my mind of boys racing around, unable to regulate themselves.





I had no idea that ADHD was something that affected girls and women.





I often say to people when I talk about ADHD that it was like I found the missing piece of a jigsaw puzzle. Suddenly, so much that I could never explain or understand about myself made sense.



When I was 22, I stopped drinking alcohol. I thought that was the root cause of my problems. If I stopped drinking, then I wouldn’t be such a mess. It helped, but internally I was still so restless and stressed while trying to portray to the outside that I had it all together.





I was always looking for something to change the way I felt. I frequently took on too much. The people pleaser in me was terrified of letting people down.





In mid 2021, I stumbled across women on TikTok talking about late-diagnosed ADHD. I’d actually been trying to find out more about perimenopause because I was in such a brain fog all the time. I was transfixed because I identified so much with what these women were sharing.



Emily Webb at 17. Source: Supplied / Emily Webb A close friend also shared with me that she’d been diagnosed with ADHD. She directed me to some Facebook groups for women with ADHD and podcasts and articles she'd found useful.





After a few weeks of learning more about ADHD, I started ringing psychiatrists but many weren’t taking on new patients. The receptionist for a female psychiatrist who specialised in women’s mental health told me to send in a GP referral but couldn’t guarantee I’d get an appointment.



I got a referral and crossed my fingers. The clinic confirmed they had an appointment available in four months time. From what I hear now, the wait to see a psychiatrist is even longer so I consider myself lucky.





The appointment day came in January this year and over Zoom we chatted about different stages of my life. Then, she went through a formal questionnaire with me.





I was diagnosed with ADHD and I cried with relief.





Medication has been life-changing. My worst-case scenario thinking has improved. When I was growing up, I was often told that I was dramatic. I sought constant reassurance, which came across as self-absorption. That’s exhausting for the people in my life, especially those closest to me.





I feel free from the unrealistic expectations I have always put myself under.



ADHD can affect people in different ways.





Before I was diagnosed, the major ways ADHD impacted my life were anxiety, impulsive behaviours - drinking, eating, spending, decisions - and organisation. I found ways to manage these over the years, but they were always present.





Ever since I can remember, I have worried about things to the point where I was unable to think of anything else. Despite deeply caring about my friends and family, I would forget birthdays or to keep in touch with them regularly.





Procrastination is another challenge. It was - and still is - hard for me to get started on some tasks. I thrive in a crisis or when I have tight deadlines but I can spend weeks thinking about doing something until I can't put it off anymore.





However, when I set my mind to something, I am unstoppable.



Now I know more about ADHD, I've been able to understand so much more about how it has played out in my life to date and I am now able to observe my behaviours and work with the symptoms rather than berate myself.





After my diagnosis, I could see the signs of ADHD in my daughters, who are 13 and 16. At my eldest daughter’s parent-teacher conversations, it became clear that she needed help.





My husband and I had already started the process to see a paediatrician for the girls, but this feedback from the school was oddly reassuring. I was right in following my instincts.



Emily Webb and her eldest daughter. Source: Supplied / Emily Webb We saw the paediatrician, which was a five-month wait, and paid privately to see an educational psychologist and filled out a lot of forms.





They both have ADHD and as a family we are all learning together.





I often wish I knew about ADHD when I was a teenager. It would have saved me a lot of anguish - but no one really knew about the condition in girls and women back in the 1990s.





In advocating for my daughters’ needs, I also feel like I’m taking care of the teenage me.





Features of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. It is not uncommon for people with ADHD to also experience co-occuring conditions such as anxiety.



