After two divorces, I came out as gay.
Published 5 September 2022, 11:00 am
Natalie went to a psychologist before her first marriage because she thought she was gay. She said at the time, she didn’t believe that she could be a Christian and gay at the same time and decided to go ahead with the marriage. After two failed marriages to men, Natalie came out as gay and said she experienced 'movie magic' love for the first time. Insight speaks to those who have been married more than once and asks how they know when they've found love. Watch 'Multiple Marriages' Tuesday, September 6 from 8:30pm on SBS or SBS On Demand.
