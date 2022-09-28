Watch
Alcohol became my identity
Published 26 September 2022, 1:00 am
Victoria said she was a ‘socially acceptable alcoholic’ and was applauded for her drinking habits. She said her tumultuous drinking stories became her identity. After she had her first child, she realised her hangover was impeding her ability to take care of her newborn, prompting her to seek help. Insight asks people living with addiction, their families and experts about how the system can better support addicts. Watch Tuesday, September 27 from 8:30 pm on SBS on Demand.
