April used to hate her body. Now her relationship with it has changed.

Published 29 March 2023, 12:00 am

April first started dieting as a teenager. She believed weight loss was the key to having a successful life and had a complicated relationship with her body. In her mid-twenties, April received money towards a weight-loss program from a friend who told her she "needed it" more than anything else. Since then, April has worked on having a healthier relationship with her body. Watch 'Body Positivity' on SBS On Demand.