Challenges of renting as a pet owner
Published 1 August 2022, 11:00 am
Emma said she’s had difficulties finding a rental that is within her price range and accepts pets. She said if she wasn’t able to live at her mother-in-law's place, she would be living in a tent. Despite the challenges, Emma said she isn’t willing to give up her dog Nutmeg. Emma shared her story on the Insight episode, Pet Prices. Insight asks if pet’s are too pricey or priceless. Watch on Tuesday, August 2 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
