Watch
Chinese medicine helped me get pregnant
Published 12 September 2022, 1:00 am
Athena says she struggled with infertility. She tried IUI and IVF treatment which she says was unsuccessful and took an extreme toll on her physically, mentally and financially. One night Athena saw a Chinese herbalist on a TV program and decided to visit a clinic. She then took the herbs prescribed to her, fell pregnant after one month but had a miscarriage at six weeks. Soon after, Athena fell pregnant again and now has a 13-year-old son. Insight asks patients and doctors: Should natural medicines be accepted into the mainstream, and can the two coexist? Watch Tuesday, September 13 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
Tags
Share
Advertisement