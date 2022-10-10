Watch
‘Don’t abuse the experience of my people’
Published 10 October 2022, 12:00 am
Wiradjuri woman Yvonne Weldon says there’s a difference between growing up and knowing you are Aboriginal and learning later in life. She says there are more and more people who are ‘ticking the box’ to say they are Aboriginal but not going back to mob and instead using their identity to benefit themselves. Hear from a range of First Nations voices on ‘Indigenous Identity’ a special Insight program in collaboration with NITV on SBS On Demand.
