How Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt reconsidered having cosmetic surgery to 'fix her broken body'

Published 29 March 2023, 12:00 am

Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt said she was overjoyed to visit a cosmetic surgeon to 'fix' her 'broken body'. After the consultation, she considered how undergoing surgery would impact her daughters understanding and relationship with body image. Taryn then made an unexpected decision to enter a bodybuilding contest instead. Watch 'Body Positivity' on SBS On Demand.