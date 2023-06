I have narcissistic personality disorder. I see it as a gift

Published 16 April 2023, 1:00 am

Lee Hammock’s wife screamed that he was a "narcissist" during an argument. It prompted him to look up term. He was then diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder. Lee says the diagnosis has helped him understand himself and why he has never been empathetic. Watch 'Empathy' on SBS On Demand.