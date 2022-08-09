Watch
Imprisoned by the Iranian regime
Published 8 August 2022, 11:00 am
Kylie was visiting Iran to take part in an academic seminar. When she checked in for her flight home at Tehran Airport, she was arrested by the Revolutionary Guard Corp, and accused of being a spy. Kylie was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her alleged crimes. She describes the harsh conditions she endured. Kylie spoke to Insight for the episode ‘In Trouble Abroad’ which asks if Australians get enough help when in foreign countries. Watch on Tuesday, August 9 from 8:30pm on SBS On Demand.
