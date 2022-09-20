Watch
Intuition saved my life
Published 12 September 2022, 1:00 am
Jason was flying a fighter aircraft preparing for an air show. While practicing, the fleet ran into problems and were required to activate an emergency pull out. His close friend and colleague's plane crashed and he was instantly killed. An inquiry found that Jason started the pull up 0.7 seconds before his colleague, saving his life. Jason said he was unable to pinpoint what made him pull up earlier than his counterpart. He said he now believes in intuition or an unconscious awareness. Insight takes a look at what intuition is and how people use it to guide their lives. Watch Tuesday, September 20 from 8.30 pm on SBS on Demand.
Tags
Share
Advertisement