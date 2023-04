Lolita was born without a uterus. She became one of the first people in the world to have a womb transplant

Published 29 March 2023, 12:00 am

Lolita was born without a uterus. In 1999, her sister promised her that if there was ever a possibility for a transplant, she would donate hers. More than a decade later, Lolita became the fourth person in the world to have a womb transplant. Watch 'Transplant Breakthroughs' on SBS On Demand.