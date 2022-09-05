Watch
Married 11 times, engaged 28
Published 5 September 2022, 11:00 am
Monette has been engaged 28 times and married 11 times. She said she has to count on her fingers to remember the order of her husbands. Monette said that marriage has always been important to her and that she’s been drawn to the idea of marriage from the age of three. Insight speaks to those who have been married more than once and asks how they know when they've found love. Watch 'Multiple Marriages' Tuesday, September 6 from 8:30pm on SBS or SBS On Demand.
