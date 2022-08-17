Watch
My dreams were shattered
Published 8 August 2022, 11:00 am
Khalid was forced to leave Afghanistan after the withdrawal of Western forces. Although it was not his choice to leave his home, he says he felt welcomed when he arrived in Australia and is grateful that he and his sisters can continue to study. Khalid shared his story on the Insight episode, ‘Afghanistan’ which speaks to those forced to flee Afghanistan, and those left behind. Watch the episode on Tuesday, August 16 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
Share
Advertisement