Watch
My son was addicted to heroin
Published 26 September 2022, 1:00 am
Debbie’s son Chris was addicted to heroin for seven years. Chris said he used heroin to self-medicate his depression and anxiety. Debbie found out her son was taking drugs when she found a syringe hidden in her son’s room. Debbie then pushed her son to go to rehab. She said she didn’t want anybody to find out because of the stigma of heroin use. Insight asks people living with addiction, their families and experts about how the system can better support addicts. Watch Tuesday, September 27 from 8:30 pm on SBS on Demand.
Tags
Share
Advertisement