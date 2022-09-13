Watch
My visit to a naturopath was a nightmare
Published 12 September 2022, 1:00 am
Chi went to see a naturopath to address her fatigue and dizziness. She said she went in with an open mind but was shocked at the lack of hygiene. Chi said she was worried she would contract an STD from the clinic and was in fight or flight mode throughout the consult. Chi, who is a pharmacist, says that the advice the naturopath gave her seemed to be unfounded but did not question it as she wanted to leave as quickly as possible. Insight asks patients and doctors: Should natural medicines be accepted into the mainstream, and can the two coexist? Watch Tuesday, September 13 from 8.30 pm on SBS On Demand.
