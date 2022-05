Self-medicating with LSD

Antanika says she used LSD, commonly known as acid, in the hopes of treating her mental health issues. She says the experience wasn’t pleasant, but ‘life-changing’. The opinions expressed in this program do not represent the view of SBS. Possession and use of LSD, or acid, is illegal in Australia. It can cause powerful distortion of the senses and can worsen or trigger mental health conditions such as anxiety, schizophrenia and psychosis.