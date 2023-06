Tadd's partner earns more than he him. He feels like a failure

Published 6 June 2023, 8:00 am

Tadd says he feels inferior to his partner because he earns less than her. When talking about plans to have kids, he says his partner would like him to be the stay-at-home carer as she earns double what he does. Tadd says, as a man, he feels like it would be a failure on his part. Watch Lost Boys on SBS On Demand.