Tammy's flatmate Jason wasn't her type, but when he met another woman, she felt sick

Published 23 March 2023, 12:00 am

Tammy and Jason were flatmates and ‘friends with benefits’. When Tammy dropped Jason off at the airport for a holiday, she watched the plane fly away and burst into tears. Tammy says it was the moment she realised she loved him. Watch Soulmates on SBS On Demand.