Tony opens up about losing his daughter to depression
Published 21 December 2022, 12:00 am
Tony, a former journalist, opens up about his youngest daughter, who died by suicide. The 83-year-old reflects on the highs and lows of his life and shares his words of wisdom. This story references to suicide. Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636. Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
