Watch
Travel insurance trouble
Published 8 August 2022, 11:00 am
Jordan was staying in a hostel in Prague when he went to smoke on a balcony. He stepped out through a different door and fell four stories down, causing severe injury. Although he had travel insurance, Jordan’s medical costs were not covered because he had a blood alcohol level of 0.114 at the time of his injury. Jordan spoke to Insight for the episode ‘In Trouble Abroad’ which asks if Australians get enough help when in foreign countries. Watch on Tuesday, August 9 from 8:30pm on SBS On Demand.
Share
Advertisement