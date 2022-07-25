Watch
My blog shows both the highs and lows of parenting
Published 25 July 2022, 11:00 am
Bruce says when he started his blog, many parents shared ‘perfect parenting’ content. Bruce decided to share the highs and lows of parenting. His blog which is mostly made up of anecdotes now has millions of views. Bruce shares her story on the Insight episode, Sharing Kids' Lives Online. Insight hears from parents, kids and experts, to hear why families share their lives on social media, how kids feel about it, and how to navigate the pitfalls. Watch on Tuesday, July 26 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
