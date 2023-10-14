Australian Electoral Commission workers counting ballot papers.

Voice to Parliament Referendum 2023: Watch the results roll in on our live feed

Stay updated with real-time news, insights, and results on the Voice to Parliament referendum 2023 with our live blog.

Published 14 October 2023 5:06pm
Updated an hour ago 6:36pm
Source: SBS News

PINNED
14 Oct 6:31pm, an hour ago.
Live and updated results as votes are counted
With polls closed in some parts of Australia, the vote count has begun.

Keep across results coming in from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) with the SBS News tally below.

Scroll down to continue reading our live coverage.
In order
for the referendum to succeed
, a double majority must be achieved: a national majority (including all states and territories) and a majority in at least four states (this doesn't include territories).

The SBS News tally will be updated approximately every 90 seconds.

- Emma Brancatisano
14 Oct 7:13pm, 8m ago.
NITV's The Point: Australia Decides two-hour live special
NITV's The Point program will be live on YouTube from 7:30pm AEDT.

Hosts John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs will be joined by special guests to deliver breaking news and analysis from a First Nations perspective as the votes come in.
- Eleanor Gerrard
14 Oct 7:09pm, 12m ago.
The ACT has voted Yes
In unsurprising news, the ACT has voted for the Voice.

The territory is a left-wing stronghold, and is represented by a Labor-Greens coalition government.

But it's only home to around 300,000 voters, and their votes only count to the overall majority.

- Finn McHugh
14 Oct 7:08pm, 13m ago.
Warning signs for Yes in Tasmania
Bridget Archer stands with her hair in the wind.
Liberal MP Bridget Archer broke with her party to back the Voice. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
There are warning signs for the Yes camp in Tasmania.

Redbridge pollster Simon Welsh says the state's north is breaking heavily towards No, and it's unlikely the state can be won in the south, which has just two electorates.

"The No vote in northern Tasmania is very strong. Early days yet, but it's sort of two-thirds / one-third split," he says.

Votes from WA and Queensland aren't in yet but both are expected to reject the Voice.

If that happens, and Tasmania votes No, it's game over for the Yes camp. They won’t have secured the four states they need to win.

Liberal MP Bridget Archer represents the Tasmanian seat of Bass, and has broken from her party to campaign for the Voice.

- Finn McHugh
14 Oct 7:04pm, 17m ago.
Some key facts about past referendums
Monarchists celebrate with beers.
The last referendum held in Australia, on a republic, was rejected by all states in 1999. Source: Getty / Torsten Blackwood
Australians have approved just eight of 44 referendums put to them, and three of those came on the same day in 1977.

That's also the last time we approved a change to the constitution.

To succeed, a referendum needs a 'double majority' - more than 50 per cent of the overall vote, and a majority in at least four states.

But no individual state has voted Yes to a referendum since 1984, and seven questions in that period have been rejected by all states.

On five occasions, most Australians have actually voted Yes, but the referendum failed because it failed to win four states.

- Finn McHugh
14 Oct 7:04pm, 17m ago.
In pictures: Australia votes in first referendum in 24 years
VOICE REFERENDUM MELBOURNE
Australians will vote in a referendum on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the country's constitution. (Source: AAP / Con Chronis) Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE
Australians Vote In Indigenous Voice To Parliament Referendum
Surfers move past voting signage in Sydney's Bondi Beach. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Australians Vote In Indigenous Voice To Parliament Referendum
Early voting began on October 2, and activity has been intensifying in both the Yes and No camps. Credit: Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Australians Vote In Indigenous Voice To Parliament Referendum
Members of the public queue to cast their vote at a polling centre in Bondi Beach. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
VOICE REFERENDUM PERTH
Yes and No campaigners are seen outside voting centre in Midland, Perth. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE
Australians Vote In Indigenous Voice To Parliament Referendum
A dog watches his owner voting from outside at a polling centre in Coorabell, New South Wales. Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
14 Oct 6:47pm, 34m ago.
Anxiety among some Torres Strait Islanders as last votes are cast
As a steady stream of voters courses through voting centres on Thursday Island, Torres Strait Islanders are feeling anxious as we enter the final hour of voting.

Many are coming to terms with their own feelings on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament – some expressed they have wanted and worked toward this day for years, others made their decision at the booth.

The reality has sunk in – tens of millions of non-Indigenous Australians will vote today on a constitutional change for a Voice for Indigenous Australians, which make up 3 per cent of the population.
Campaigners on Thursday Island in the Voice referendum
Shenequah Mau (L) and Wellington Bon at the voting polls at Waiben, Thursday Island. Credit: Carli Willis
Torres Strait Islanders and Yes supporters Shenequah Mau and Wellington Bon are in their early twenties and want mainstream Australia to listen to their community’s needs.

“I think it's very important that we stand together and vote yes, for the First Nation people of Australia,” said Bon.

Bon said he is passionate about embedding traditional learning into education curriculum.

"In the past, our ancient learning system has been successful and I think it's important that we implement it today in Indigenous communities for our children and four our youth," he said.

Read more from NITV here
.

- Carli Willis, NITV
14 Oct 6:46pm, 36m ago.
Ominous signs for Yes camp in regional Australia: Pollster
Redbridge pollster Simon Welsh has been pouring over the early results, with about 50,000 votes counted.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we're already seeing a split between regional and metropolitan Australia.

"We're certainly seeing that early signs of difficulty [for the Yes camp] in regional Australia," Welsh says.

It's worth noting, these are early results and there are more than 16 million ballots still to be counted.

- Finn McHugh
14 Oct 6:37pm, 44m ago.
What happens if you're in line to vote after 6pm?
Polling places are open between 8am and 6pm, usually located in local schools, church halls or public buildings.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), the doors close at 6pm sharp (local time), but "any person still in the polling place still has a right to vote".

The counting of votes begins in polling places as soon as the poll closes.

- Emma Brancatisano
14 Oct 6:34pm, an hour ago.
Polls close in South Australia
Polls have also closed in South Australia. Voters in the Northern Territory now have less than an hour to cast their ballot.

- Finn McHugh
14 Oct 6:25pm, an hour ago.
Mundine ‘proud’ of No campaign, says clean sweep a possibility
Warren Mundine at the National Press Club.
Nyunggai Warren Mundine says all states rejecting the Voice remains possible. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key No campaigner Nyunggai Warren Mundine denies the No camp contributed to a toxic campaign.

Speaking to the ABC, Mundine insisted he was "pretty proud" of the way his team had conducted itself over the past six weeks.

"There were some people on the edges that were a problem. My main concern were the ones from the Yes campaign," he said.

Mundine stopped short of predicting a 6-0 sweep, but maintained it is a possibility.

"Well, from day one I have felt we can do that ... I always felt we could do it," he said.

- Finn McHugh
