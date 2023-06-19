42 dead after IS attack on Ugandan school

Relatives mourn Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed in the attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School

Relatives mourn Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed in the attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School

Uganda is mourning as at least 37 secondary school students are laid to rest after being killed by a group linked to I-S. Four adults were also killed. The rebel group Allied Democratic Forces attacked Lhubirira Secondary School, setting it on fire and brutally murdering students with guns and machetes. Some students are still missing, possibly kidnapped, as the community demands justice and protection.

