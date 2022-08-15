SBS News In Depth

75 years ago partition separated India and Pakistan

In this September 1947 photo, hundreds of Muslim refugees crowd on top a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan

In this September 1947 photo, hundreds of Muslim refugees crowd on top a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan

Published 15 August 2022 at 7:27pm
By Abbie O'Brien
India has marked 75 years since independence from British colonial rule. It follows celebrations in Pakistan over the weekend. The move, led by Britain, triggered bloodshed and violence on both sides, as well as one of the biggest migrations in human history.

