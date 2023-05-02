85% of media workers from diverse backgrounds face abuse

Journalists from diverse backgrounds face abuse online - and at work

Journalists from diverse backgrounds face abuse online - and at work Source: Getty / Ignatiev

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New research has found that many media workers from diverse backgrounds experience harassment and abuse. The findings have revealed discrimination and abuse is increasingly directed at Indigenous, culturally and linguistically diverse and disabled journalists, as well as those who identify as queer or transgender. The abuse often appears online - but it's also experienced within newsrooms themselves.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

RBA REVIEW

Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

Close up of a woman's hand paying with her smartphone in a cafe, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment. NFC technology, tap and go concept

Authority urges government to intervene over telco customers' disconnections

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Possible rise in Jobseeker rate for people over 55