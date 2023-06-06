Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A 35-year wait for justice
Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, embraces his wife Rosemary outside the NSW Supreme Court Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS
35 years after Scott Johnson plunged to his death off a Sydney cliff.. his family say they finally feel justice will be served. Scott White will be sentenced on Thursday for manslaughter. The case is one in spate of killings that brought terror to the LGBTIQ+ community for decades. Mr Johnson's family say they hope others can one day receive the same closure.
