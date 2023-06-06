A 35-year wait for justice

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, embraces his wife Rosemary outside the NSW Supreme Court

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, embraces his wife Rosemary outside the NSW Supreme Court Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

35 years after Scott Johnson plunged to his death off a Sydney cliff.. his family say they finally feel justice will be served. Scott White will be sentenced on Thursday for manslaughter. The case is one in spate of killings that brought terror to the LGBTIQ+ community for decades. Mr Johnson's family say they hope others can one day receive the same closure.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Indigenous people at the University of Brasilia event in memory of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillip (AP).jpg

Can a change of direction save the Amazon rain forest/

Interest rates up again

More repayment pain as RBA raises rates again

Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years in jail, has been pardoned and released

Kathleen Folbigg: 'I will always think of my children'

OTM - Interest rates, stock market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA lifts official interest rates to highest since April 2012